Hargreave Hale Buyback Reduces Shares in Issue

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has announced the buyback and cancellation of 245,994 ordinary shares at a price of 42.6455 pence each on May 22, 2024, leaving 365,731,087 shares in issue. This action will affect the total voting rights, which shareholders may use as a reference for disclosure requirements. No shares are held in Treasury following the transaction.

