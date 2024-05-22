News & Insights

Hargreave Hale Buyback Reduces Shares in Issue

May 22, 2024 — 12:28 pm EDT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has announced the buyback and cancellation of 245,994 ordinary shares at a price of 42.6455 pence each on May 22, 2024, leaving 365,731,087 shares in issue. This action will affect the total voting rights, which shareholders may use as a reference for disclosure requirements. No shares are held in Treasury following the transaction.

