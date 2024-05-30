Hargreave Hale Buyback Reduces Share Count

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 77,216 ordinary shares at 42.97 pence each on 30 May 2024. This action leaves the company with 365,653,871 ordinary shares remaining in issue, each with one vote, and no shares held in Treasury. Shareholders can use this new total to assess their percentage holdings in the company.

