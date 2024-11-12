News & Insights

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Reduces Share Count

November 12, 2024 — 11:42 am EST

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 907,438 ordinary shares at 37.88 pence each, reducing the total number of issued shares to 362,499,552. This update impacts shareholders’ calculations for disclosing interest changes under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

