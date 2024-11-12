Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Reduces Share Count

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 907,438 ordinary shares at 37.88 pence each, reducing the total number of issued shares to 362,499,552. This update impacts shareholders’ calculations for disclosing interest changes under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:HHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.