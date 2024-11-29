Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC has announced that as of November 29, 2024, it has 363,632,803 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying one vote. The company holds no shares in treasury, making the total voting rights amount to the same figure. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company’s share capital.

For further insights into GB:HHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.