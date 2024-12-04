Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Manages Shares with Buyback

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has bought back and canceled 269,920 ordinary shares at a price of 37.94 pence each, leaving 363,362,883 shares in circulation. This move impacts the voting rights within the company, offering shareholders a fresh basis for evaluating their stakes. Such transactions are indicative of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

