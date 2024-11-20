Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Adjusts Shareholding Structure

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 315,822 ordinary shares at 38.01 pence each, reducing its total shares in circulation to 363,888,220. This strategic move impacts the total voting rights available, providing shareholders with updated figures for calculating their interests in the company’s share capital.
For further insights into GB:HHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.