Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Adjusts Shareholding Structure

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 315,822 ordinary shares at 38.01 pence each, reducing its total shares in circulation to 363,888,220. This strategic move impacts the total voting rights available, providing shareholders with updated figures for calculating their interests in the company’s share capital.

For further insights into GB:HHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.