Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Adjusts Share Capital Structure

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has repurchased 255,417 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 38.22 pence each, reducing its total shares in circulation to 363,632,803. This strategic move streamlines the company’s share capital and could influence shareholder voting rights calculations. Investors should note the new total voting rights for any necessary disclosures regarding their interests in the company.

