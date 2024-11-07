News & Insights

Stocks
HRFEF

Harfang Exploration Expands Portfolio with NewOrigin Acquisition

November 07, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Harfang Exploration (TSE:HAR) has released an update.

Harfang Exploration has completed the acquisition of NewOrigin Gold, making NewOrigin a wholly-owned subsidiary and expanding Harfang’s asset portfolio with significant projects in Quebec and Ontario. This strategic move not only consolidates Harfang’s presence along the prolific Casa Berardi Deformation Zone but also enhances its growth potential and exposure to underexplored assets in the Pickle Lake Gold Camp and South Abitibi.

For further insights into TSE:HAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HRFEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.