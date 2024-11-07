Harfang Exploration Expands Portfolio with NewOrigin Acquisition

Harfang Exploration (TSE:HAR) has released an update.

Harfang Exploration has completed the acquisition of NewOrigin Gold, making NewOrigin a wholly-owned subsidiary and expanding Harfang’s asset portfolio with significant projects in Quebec and Ontario. This strategic move not only consolidates Harfang’s presence along the prolific Casa Berardi Deformation Zone but also enhances its growth potential and exposure to underexplored assets in the Pickle Lake Gold Camp and South Abitibi.

