Harfang Exploration Expands Gold Footprint in Québec

Harfang Exploration (TSE:HAR) has released an update.
Harfang Exploration has expanded its high-grade gold footprint at the Serpent Property in Québec, revealing promising assay results from its fall sampling program. Gold-bearing quartz veins have been traced over a significant length, indicating the potential for more high-grade zones along the Nusa Trend. This discovery follows previous successful findings and sets the stage for further exploration activities.
