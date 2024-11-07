Harfang Exploration Acquires NewOrigin Gold: Strategic Expansion

NewOrigin Gold (TSE:NEWO) has released an update.
Harfang Exploration has successfully acquired NewOrigin Gold, merging their assets to create a significant presence in key gold-bearing zones in Quebec and Ontario. Former NewOrigin shareholders now own 20% of Harfang, and the merger enhances exploration potential with a large, underexplored gold asset portfolio. This strategic acquisition positions Harfang for accelerated growth and discovery opportunities in the mining sector.
