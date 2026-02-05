Harel Insurance Sold $330 Million of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Key Points

Sold 4,177,000 shares of KBWB; estimated transaction value approximately $330 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value declined by $327 million, reflecting share sale and price movement.

Represents a 2.9% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade holding: 620 shares, valued at $52,000.

The position was previously 2.9% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. disclosed in its Feb. 3, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 4,177,000 shares of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB), an estimated $330 million transaction based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Feb. 3, 2026, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4,177,000 shares. The estimated trade size is $330 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. The value of the position declined by $326.68 million, reflecting both trading and market movement.

What else to know

The fund’s KBWB position now accounts for virtually 0% of 13F reportable AUM after this reduction.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:TEVA: $1.40 billion (12.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:XLV: $653.9 million (5.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $506.5 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVMI: $482.4 million (4.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:SMH: $431.7 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of Feb. 2, 2026, shares were priced at $87.64, up 26.2% in the prior year with a 9.2 percentage point alpha versus the S&P 500.

Dividend yield reported at 1.94%; KBWB closed 1.35% below its 52-week high as of Feb. 3, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close 2/2/26) $87.64 Dividend yield 1.96% 1-year total return 28.05%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy seeks to replicate the performance of a modified market-cap-weighted index of U.S. banking institutions, focusing on large national money centers, regional banks, and thrift institutions.

The portfolio is concentrated in publicly traded U.S. banks, with at least 90% of assets allocated to securities comprising the underlying index.

The fund operates as a non-diversified ETF, offering exposure to the U.S. banking sector with a moderate dividend yield and a transparent index methodology.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) provides targeted exposure to the U.S. banking sector by tracking a benchmark of leading national and regional banks. The fund's strategy is designed to capture the performance of the largest and most liquid U.S. banking institutions, making it a specialized tool for investors seeking sector-specific allocation. With a sizable asset base and a disciplined, index-driven approach, KBWB offers institutional investors a liquid, cost-efficient means to access the U.S. banking industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Institutional investors are making many decisions amid changing interest rates and economic uncertainty heading into the new year. Investors are anticipating lower interest rates, which would put pressure on banks’ (KBWB) ability to generate higher net interest margin and profits.

A bank ETF like KBWB could see more modest gains in a falling rate environment. Following two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, it makes sense to take profits as interest rates come down, especially after a strong year of gains.

Harel Insurance reduced its investment in KBWB while adding to its largest holdings that offer exposure to healthcare (TEVA and XLV) and technology (GOOGL, NVMI, and SMH), which could benefit under improving economic conditions and corporate spending on artificial intelligence (AI).

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

