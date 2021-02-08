Hardware Wallet Maker Ledger Adds DeFi Support to Mobile App

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider Ledger is now allowing users to access the decentralized finance (DeFi) space through its Ledger Live mobile app.

  • According to an announcement Monday, the updated app lets Ledger wallet users connect to decentralized apps (dapps) via an integration with open-source protocol WalletConnect.
  • Previously, access to dapps like platforms like Uniswap, KyberSwap, 1inch, Curve and Binance DEX were generally only available to desktop users, the firm said.   
  • Ledger Live mobile users will now be able to use their device to manage transactions without relying on external gateways and browser-based Ethereum wallets.
  • “With the new update, you can interact with any DeFi dapp with WalletConnect support directly from your mobile device, by simply scanning the QR code offered by the dApp using your device camera,” said the firm.
  • Users can interact by scanning QR codes provided within dapps. Subsequent transactions can then be securely signed within Ledger Live on their device within Ledger Live.

