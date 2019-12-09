Hard times for SoftBank in the IPO market
The We Company (WE) isn’t SoftBank’s only dud. SoftBank has been a principal shareholder on two US IPOs this year, both of which are now underwater. This week’s IPO of Chinese software platform OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) would continue the streak.
To screen for IPO performance, sign up for IPO Pro.Start a Free Trial of IPO Pro
well below the $7.5 billion valuation given when SoftBank invested $470 million in 2018
|2019 SoftBank-backed IPOs*
|Company
|Last Round Price
|IPO Price
|Return from IPO at 12/6
|Uber (UBER)
|$48.77
|$45.00
|-38%
|Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
|$18.00
|$20.00
|-37%
|OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)
|$22.50
|$13.00
|--
Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.
Hard times for SoftBank in the IPO market
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest IPOs Videos
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- US IPO Week Ahead: The largest IPO of the 4Q, its sole US tech unicorn, and flying taxis
- Chinese chemicals e-commerce platform Molecular Data files for a $70 million US IPO
- Money moves: Brazilian brokerage XP sets terms for $1.7 billion US IPO
- Chinese drone maker EHang sets terms for $43 million US IPO