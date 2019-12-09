Hard times for SoftBank in the IPO market

The We Company (WE) isn’t SoftBank’s only dud. SoftBank has been a principal shareholder on two US IPOs this year, both of which are now underwater. This week’s IPO of Chinese software platform OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) would continue the streak.





2019 SoftBank-backed IPOs* Company Last Round Price IPO Price Return from IPO at 12/6 Uber (UBER) $48.77 $45.00 -38% Vir Biotechnology (VIR) $18.00 $20.00 -37% OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) $22.50 $13.00 --

*2019 US IPOs where SoftBank is a principal shareholder (>5%).



