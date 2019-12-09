IPOs

Hard times for SoftBank in the IPO market

The We Company (WE) isn&rsquo;t SoftBank&rsquo;s only dud. SoftBank has been a principal shareholder on two US IPOs this year, both of which are now underwater. This week&rsquo;s IPO of Chinese software platform OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) would continue the streak.

well below the $7.5 billion valuation given when SoftBank invested $470 million in 2018





2019 SoftBank-backed IPOs*
Company Last Round Price IPO Price Return from IPO at 12/6
Uber (UBER) $48.77 $45.00 -38%
Vir Biotechnology (VIR) $18.00 $20.00 -37%
OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) $22.50 $13.00 --
*2019 US IPOs where SoftBank is a principal shareholder (&gt;5%).
Most Popular