Hard or Soft Landing? Nobody Knows For Sure Yet

The Markets Outlook is a mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.
| The Hot & Cold Economy | Soft, hard, or no landing? | "We are at a point in the cycle where there is data that can support just about any market narrative" -Michael Kantrowitz, Piper Sandler
* source: Piper Sandler, Michael Kantrowitz
recession probability forecasts = all over the map = wide range of forecasts | Bofa @ 60% / GS @ 20%
* source: BofA's Savita
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
| Fed and interest rate path, lots of speculation as to when and by how much rate cuts | Peak/terminal rates = 5.4% - 5.6% | 100bps - 150bps cuts in 2024 | 50bps - 125bps cuts in 2025
and obviously yields are projected to fall
* source: Deutsche Bank
| with rates higher for longer = focus on corporates + higher cost of servicing debt | "while high corporate debt will likely weigh on near-term S&P 500 spending, it poses little risk to US equities" -Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
balance sheet strength
key in performance with higher for longer rates?
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
| Earnings estimates dispersion | "Valuations continue to be a big talking point for investors. This is not surprising given multiple expansion has been the primary driver of returns all year...Today we are seeing a wide uncertainty (i.e. dispersion) in estimates and in turn, a potentially wide band on the market's forward multiple..."
* source: Piper Sandler
1) KEY TAKEAWAYS
1) Equities LOWER + TYields HIGHER
| China property market + economic concerns?: China Finance Giant’s Missed Payments Alarm Regulators, Markets -BBG| Shanghai Composite lowest level since January | Yuan continues to weaken against the Dollar | this week: retail earnings
DJ -0.2% S&P500 -0.1% Nasdaq +0.1% R2K -1.2% Cdn TSX -0.5%
Stoxx Europe 600 -0.2% APAC stocks LOWER, 10YR TYield = 4.203%
Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,903, WTI -1%, $82; Brent -1%, $86, Bitcoin $29,329
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
2) UMichigan’s measure of consumer confidence edged lower in August, likely to drop further because of the recent increase in gas prices
* source: Oxford Economics
3) market breadth = "near-term trends are considerably weaker"
* source: Grindstone Intelligence
4) The Week Ahead | retail sales + FOMC minutes = highlights
* source: Grindstone Intelligence
5) Performance: Energy = top performer last week while Technology top underperformer | all major market indexes finished in negative territory
* source: Piper Sandler
6) what impact will an aggressive monetary tightening have? | whats next to break?
* source: Yardeni Research
7) Disinflation is a big topic...
* source: Oxford Economics
* source: Grindstone Intelligence
2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE
3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS
56% of student-loan borrowers: loan payments vs necessities-CNBC
- ‘Unluckiest generation’ falters in boomer-dominated market for homes-WP
- Post pandemic ‘revenge spending’ for Beyonce and Taylor Swift-NYT
- Hollywood calls time on golden era of cheap streaming-FT
- Hedge funds pile into equities after missing this year’s rally-FT
- Walmart leads retailers shining spotlight on key market signal-BBG
- Bond market sees no end to tumult as fed casts a hawkish shadow-BBG
- China finance giant’s missed payments alarm regulators, markets-BBG
- China's Country Garden seeks to delay onshore bond repayment-RTRS
- China’s economic recovery faces risks from property crisis-BBG
- China c.bank seen leaving policy loan rate unchanged on Tuesday-RTRS
- Huge inflows to China ETFs prompt speculation about state buying-FT
- Funds fret over the fallout of Biden's China order-RTRS
- U.S.-led naval group warns ships to avoid Iranian waters to avoid seizure-RTRS
- Ukraine makes ‘tactically significant’ progress in its counteroffensive-NYT
- China criticizes visit of 'troublemaker' Taiwan VP to US-RTRS
- SoftBank in talks to buy Vision Fund's 25% stake in Arm-RTRS
- Electric van group Arrival lines up A&M in survival battle-SKY
- AMC’s revised stock conversion plan is approved by court-BBG
- Jet charter firm Wheels Up in talks with lenders amid cash crunch-RTRS
- Thoma Bravo extends closing date Forgerock deal to stall antitrust review-BBG
- Calmer heads prevail: Strike Energy inks deal with rival gas Minnow-AFR
- Korea Zinc to begin production of green hydrogen in Australia next year-PULSE
- Tesla cuts China prices again, triggering auto stock slump-BBG
- US Steel explores options after rejecting $7.3B offer from Cleveland-Cliffs-RTRS
- Nikola recalls all battery-electric trucks, halts sales after fire probe-RTRS
- WeWork may be struggling, but the co-working sector is on the upswing-AXIOS
- China’s worsening economy is hurting Corporate America-WSJ
- Hollywood writers to evaluate new labor proposal from studios-BBG
- Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Russia Oil passes price cap as export revenue hits 2023 high-BBG 2) Oil exports rise during Sudan War as pipeline left unscathed-BBG
