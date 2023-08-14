Hard or Soft Landing? Nobody Knows For Sure Yet

The Markets Outlook is a mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

| The Hot & Cold Economy | Soft, hard, or no landing? | "We are at a point in the cycle where there is data that can support just about any market narrative" -Michael Kantrowitz, Piper Sandler

* source: Piper Sandler, Michael Kantrowitz

recession probability forecasts = all over the map = wide range of forecasts | Bofa @ 60% / GS @ 20%

* source: BofA's Savita

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

| Fed and interest rate path, lots of speculation as to when and by how much rate cuts | Peak/terminal rates = 5.4% - 5.6% | 100bps - 150bps cuts in 2024 | 50bps - 125bps cuts in 2025

and obviously yields are projected to fall

* source: Deutsche Bank

| with rates higher for longer = focus on corporates + higher cost of servicing debt | "while high corporate debt will likely weigh on near-term S&P 500 spending, it poses little risk to US equities" -Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

balance sheet strength

key in performance with higher for longer rates?

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

| Earnings estimates dispersion | "Valuations continue to be a big talking point for investors. This is not surprising given multiple expansion has been the primary driver of returns all year...Today we are seeing a wide uncertainty (i.e. dispersion) in estimates and in turn, a potentially wide band on the market's forward multiple..."

* source: Piper Sandler

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities LOWER + TYields HIGHER

| China property market + economic concerns?: China Finance Giant’s Missed Payments Alarm Regulators, Markets -BBG| Shanghai Composite lowest level since January | Yuan continues to weaken against the Dollar | this week: retail earnings

DJ -0.2% S&P500 -0.1% Nasdaq +0.1% R2K -1.2% Cdn TSX -0.5%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.2% APAC stocks LOWER, 10YR TYield = 4.203%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,903, WTI -1%, $82; Brent -1%, $86, Bitcoin $29,329

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

2) UMichigan’s measure of consumer confidence edged lower in August, likely to drop further because of the recent increase in gas prices

* source: Oxford Economics

3) market breadth = "near-term trends are considerably weaker"

* source: Grindstone Intelligence

4) The Week Ahead | retail sales + FOMC minutes = highlights

* source: Grindstone Intelligence

5) Performance: Energy = top performer last week while Technology top underperformer | all major market indexes finished in negative territory

* source: Piper Sandler

6) what impact will an aggressive monetary tightening have? | whats next to break?

* source: Yardeni Research

7) Disinflation is a big topic...

* source: Oxford Economics

* source: Grindstone Intelligence

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

