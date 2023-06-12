News & Insights

US Markets

Hard for Bank of England to fine-tune end of rate-tightening: BoE's Mann

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

June 12, 2023 — 11:11 am EDT

Written by David Milliken and Suban Abdulla for Reuters ->

By David Milliken and Suban Abdulla

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Central banks like the Bank of England will find it hard to communicate the end of their rate-tightening cycle and should not sweat over this at the expense of taking steps to bring down inflation, BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Monday.

"Fine-tuning is something that monetary policy is not very good at if the ultimate objective is to focus on inflation," Mann said at an event hosted by U.S. political strategists Signum Global Advisors.

"I called it a policy boogie ... you hike, you cut, you hold and you're just kind of giving signals that are hard to determine and hard for the market to understand why you're doing it," she added.

Mann declined to be drawn in a question-and-answer session on whether financial markets were right to expect a steady series of further rate rises from the BoE which would take interest rates to 5.5% from 4.5% currently.

Many economists, by contrast, expect the BoE to stop sooner - or if not, to pause to assess the impact of the rapid series of rate rises.

Last week the Bank of Canada surprised many investors by raising rates, after keeping them on hold since January.

Mann was a keen supporter of rate rises last year - often voting for bigger increases than other members of the Monetary Policy Committee - but said she drew some comfort from the fact that household inflation expectations were now falling.

However, she said these expectations were still too high to be consistent with inflation returning to its 2% target, and noted stronger-than-expected price rises for food, services and some imported goods since the BoE's last rate meeting.

Economic activity had also continued to grow modestly and in line with expectations, she added.

The BoE will announce its next interest rate decision on June 22.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Suban Abdulla; editing by William James)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.