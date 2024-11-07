Hard Off Corporation Reports Strong Interim Financial Growth

Hard Off Corporation Co., Ltd. (JP:2674) has released an update.

Hard Off Corporation Co., Ltd. has reported impressive growth in its financial results for the six-month period ending September 2024, with net sales increasing by 14% and operating profit surging by 41.4% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong performance is reflected in a rise in profits attributable to owners of the parent by 34.9%, showcasing its solid market position and financial health.

