Hard Off Corporation Reports Strong Interim Financial Growth

November 07, 2024 — 12:33 am EST

Hard Off Corporation Co., Ltd. (JP:2674) has released an update.

Hard Off Corporation Co., Ltd. has reported impressive growth in its financial results for the six-month period ending September 2024, with net sales increasing by 14% and operating profit surging by 41.4% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong performance is reflected in a rise in profits attributable to owners of the parent by 34.9%, showcasing its solid market position and financial health.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

