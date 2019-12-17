Hard Brexit Worries Knock European Stocks From Record High

European stocks on Tuesday edged back from record levels, over concerns about the prospect of a so-called hard Brexit.

After reaching an all-time record on Monday, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.6% to 415.25.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed to a weaker start for Wall Street.

U.K. newspapers reported freshly elected Prime Minister Boris Johnson will introduce a legal provision to bar an extension of trade negotiations beyond a year. Analysts say it will be difficult to complete a U.K.-European Union trade deal in a year.

The Royal Bank of Scotland and Virgin Money both dropped over 4% as investment bank Citi downgraded the lenders to neutral from buy, arguing there is no longer sufficient upside after the big rally on the Conservatives winning the election.

Lloyds Banking Group was the worst performing of the U.K. banks, dropping 5%. Citi said the stress-test results released by the Bank of England on Monday night suggest it may need to increase its capital buffer.

Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch household products giant, dropped 5% as the maker of Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Dove soap said a measure of sales growth will miss forecasts.

