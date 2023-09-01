HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LSE:HVPD) Price Target Increased by 7538.53% to 34.58

The average one-year price target for HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LSE:HVPD) has been revised to 34.58 / share. This is an increase of 7,538.53% from the prior estimate of 0.45 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.24 to a high of 35.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.84% from the latest reported closing price of 28.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in HarbourVest Global Private Equity. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVPD is 3.14%, an increase of 7.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 222K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPEFX - ALPS holds 100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVPD by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Partners Group Private Equity holds 83K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVPEX - ALPS holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVPD by 11.63% over the last quarter.

