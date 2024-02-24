HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LSE:HVPD) Price Target Increased by 17.87% to 41.13

The average one-year price target for HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LSE:HVPD) has been revised to 41.13 / share. This is an increase of 17.87% from the prior estimate of 34.89 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.73 to a high of 42.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.50% from the latest reported closing price of 29.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in HarbourVest Global Private Equity. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVPD is 4.75%, a decrease of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.10% to 128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPEFX - ALPS holds 91K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HVPD by 4.20% over the last quarter.

AVPEX - ALPS holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVPD by 0.04% over the last quarter.

