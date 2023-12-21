News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Harbour to acquire Wintershall Dea asset portfolio Harbour Energy plc (HBR.L) on Thursday announced that it has agreed to acquire almost all of the upstream assets of Wintershall Dea AG, except the Russian assets, as well as its CO2 Capture and Storage (CCS) licenses in Europe for $11.2 billion.

At closing, the shareholders of Wintershall Dea, BASF and LetterOne, will receive a total cash consideration of $2.15 billion and new shares issued by Harbour. This deal will result in a total shareholding of 54.5% in the enlarged Harbour.

This acquisition will transform Harbour into one of the world's largest and most geographically diverse independent oil and gas companies. It will also provide benefits such as increased reserve life and improved margins with lower operating costs and greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity. The company stated that the acquisition will support Harbour's energy transition goals, enhance its financial strength, and enable sustainable shareholder returns.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

