Harbour shares to trade from April 1 post Premier-Chrysaor merger

Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Harbour Energy, to be created from the merger of Premier Oil PMO.L and private equity owned Chrysaor, will start trading in London on April 1, Premier said on Thursday as it reported a 42% drop in operating cashflow to $630 million last year.

Both groups produced about 230,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, making the soon to be combined entity the biggest producer in the British North Sea. Premier forecast Harbour Energy's debt to stand at $2.9 billion after the merger's completion.

