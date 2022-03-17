Harbour Energy's post-merger cashflow at $678 mln

Shadia Nasralla Reuters
Harbour Energy, the British North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer, reported 2021 free cashflow of $678 million on Thursday as it reported its first full-year results after its merger with Premier Oil.

It forecast that, at an oil price of $100 a barrel and a gas price of 200 pence per therm, free cashflow could reach between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion after tax and paying its $200 million annual dividend.

