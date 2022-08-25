Harbour Energy ups buybacks to $300 mln after free cash flow jump

Shadia Nasralla
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Harbour Energy HBR.L, the UK North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer, increased a share buyback programme by a third to $300 million on Thursday as it reported first-half free cash flow of $1.4 billion.

Harbour, which is set to produce just over 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent this year and reduced its net debt to $1.1 billion from $1.7 billion in March, expects to pay $500 million in UK tax for 2022.

Britain in May introduced a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers, a move Harbour Chief Executive Linda Cook has said will stymie investment in the country.

Harbour, which pays $200 million in annual dividends, reduced its investment programme by $100 million to $1.2 billion for the year "primarily due to the delayed arrival of two drilling rigs in the UK", it said.

Its 2021 first-half cash flow stood at $302 million, a pro-forma figure relating to numbers before Harbour's merger with Premier Oil was completed.

In terms of its non-UK portfolio, Harbour said it expected to submit a development plan for the giant Mexican Zama field next year with a final investment decision by the end of 2023.

