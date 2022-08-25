Harbour Energy ups buybacks to $300 mln after free cash flow jump

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Harbour Energy HBR.L, the UK North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer, increased a share buyback programme by a third to $300 million on Thursday as it reported first-half free cash flow of $1.4 billion.

It also reduced its investment programme by $100 million to $1.2 billion for the year "primarily due to the delayed arrival of two drilling rigs in the UK", it said.

Its 2021 first-half cash flow stood at $302 million, a pro-forma figure relating to numbers before Harbour's merger with Premier Oil was completed.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

