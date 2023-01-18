Harbour Energy to cut jobs due to UK windfall tax

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The British North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer Harbour Energy HBR.L told its staff that it plans job cuts in the wake of a windfall tax imposed on the sector last year, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The jobs would be cut in Harbour Energy's headquarters in the North Sea hub of Aberdeen, Scotland, but the extent of the cuts is yet to be determined and will be subject to consultations, the spokesperson added.

The job cuts are a further sign of how the windfall tax, aimed at helping the British government deal with soaring energy costs, is deterring investment in the North Sea, one of the world's oldest offshore oil and gas basins.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government last November hiked the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) on oil and gas companies from 25% to 35%, bringing the total taxes on the sector to 75%, one of the highest rates in the world.

Harbour had already announced in December that it would review its capital allocation plans and shun an oil and gas licensing round in the North Sea.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; writing by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Louise Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

