Harbour Energy to buy back $200 mln in shares

Oil and gas producer Harbour Energy said on Thursday it would buy back up to $200 million of its own shares and cancel them.

"The programme will commence today, 16 June 2022, and will end no later than 31 December," said Harbour, which had a market capitalisation of around $4 billion before markets opened on Thursday.

The buyback would cover a maximum of 138,830,049 shares, it added.

