Harbour Energy starts trading 15% below Premier's share price

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Harbour Energy HBR.L started trading on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange at 19 pence ($0.26) per share after the merger of Chrysaor and Premier Oil, replacing the Premier's listing and coming in around 15% below Premier's PMO.L last share price.

Harbour's creation ushers in a new era with groups such as Chrysaor or HitecVision investing private money that is giving a new lease of life to the North Sea oil industry.

Barclays analysts, who have a 30p price target, forecast Harbour could generate more than $1.1 billion in free cash flow in 2022 if oil traded at $60 per barrel. They also expected a 1p per share, or $240 million, dividend payout for 2021.

Harbour said it started generating free cash flow once the price was $30-$35 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Royal Bank of Canada analysts said before trading started that they had an "outperform" with a 30p price target.

"European investors have the opportunity to establish a position in a sizeable business that trades at a material discount to the sector’s incumbents," they wrote.

Oil and gas producers in the British North Seahttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rukRwc

