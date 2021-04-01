PMO

Harbour Energy starts trading 15% below Premier's share price

Contributor
Shadia Nasralla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Harbour Energy started trading on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange at 19 pence ($0.26) per share after the merger of Chrysaor and Premier Oil, replacing the Premier's listing and coming in around 15% below Premier's last share price.

Adds background, analyst comment, graphic

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Harbour Energy HBR.L started trading on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange at 19 pence ($0.26) per share after the merger of Chrysaor and Premier Oil, replacing the Premier's listing and coming in around 15% below Premier's PMO.L last share price.

Harbour's creation ushers in a new era with groups such as Chrysaor or HitecVision investing private money that is giving a new lease of life to the North Sea oil industry.

Barclays analysts, who have a 30p price target, forecast Harbour could generate more than $1.1 billion in free cash flow in 2022 if oil traded at $60 per barrel. They also expected a 1p per share, or $240 million, dividend payout for 2021.

Harbour said it started generating free cash flow once the price was $30-$35 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Royal Bank of Canada analysts said before trading started that they had an "outperform" with a 30p price target.

"European investors have the opportunity to establish a position in a sizeable business that trades at a material discount to the sector’s incumbents," they wrote.

($1 = 0.7258 pounds)

Oil and gas producers in the British North Seahttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rukRwc

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Catherine Evans and Edmund Blair)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 5083; +44 778 99 43141; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PMO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More