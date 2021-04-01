Harbour Energy starts trading 15% below Premier's share price

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Harbour Energy HBR.L started trading on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange at 19 pence per share after the merger of Chrysaor and Premier Oil, replacing the latter's listing and coming in around 15% below Premier Oil's PMO.L last share price.

