Harbour Energy Set for Q4 Wintershall Dea Deal

Harbour Energy (GB:HBR) has released an update.

Harbour Energy PLC is nearing the completion of essential documents for the acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s asset portfolio, with shareholder meeting and publication slated for the coming weeks and a projected finalization in Q4 2024. Regulatory and antitrust approvals are progressing as expected, indicating smooth advancement toward the acquisition.

For further insights into GB:HBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.