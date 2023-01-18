Harbour Energy says it will cut jobs due to UK windfall tax

January 18, 2023 — 08:49 am EST

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The British North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer Harbour Energy HBR.L told its staff that it plans job cuts due to a windfall tax on the sector imposed last year, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The jobs would be cut in Aberdeen, Scotland, and the extent of the cuts is yet to be decided, the spokesperson added.

