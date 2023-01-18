Harbour Energy says it will cut jobs due to UK windfall tax

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The British North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer Harbour Energy HBR.L told its staff that it plans job cuts due to a windfall tax on the sector imposed last year, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The jobs would be cut in Aberdeen, Scotland, and the extent of the cuts is yet to be decided, the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, writing by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens)

