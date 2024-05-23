Harbour Energy Reports Annual Government Payments

Harbour Energy (GB:HBR) has released an update.

Harbour Energy PLC has disclosed its payments to various governments for the year ending December 31, 2023, totaling $552,031,000. The report details payments by project and by government, with significant contributions to Indonesia, the UK, and Vietnam. The complete report and its preparation can be found in the company’s annual report on their website.

