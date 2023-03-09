Harbour Energy plans $200 mln buyback after cashflow triples

March 09, 2023 — 03:18 am EST

Written by Shadia Nasralla for Reuters

March 9 (Reuters) - Harbour Energy HBR.L plans to conduct a $200 million share buyback, it said on Thursday, after higher oil prices helped free cashflow triple to $2.1 billion last year despite a bigger tax burden.

After Britain increased taxes on oil and gas producers to 75% last year, Harbour decided to cut staff in Britain and sought to diversify internationally.

Full-year profit after tax slumped to $8 million from $101 million the previous year, hit by a $1.5 billion non-cash deferred tax charge associated with the Energy Profit Levy (EPL) windfall tax.

"The (EPL), which applies irrespective of actual or realised commodity prices, has disproportionately impacted the UK-focused independent oil and gas companies," Chief Executive Linda Cook said in a statement.

"For Harbour, the UK’s largest oil and gas producer, it has all but wiped out our profit for the year."

The share buyback is in addition to Harbour's existing $200 million a year dividend policy.

The company reiterated its expectations for production of between 185,000 and 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day this year and $1.1 billion of capital expenditure.

