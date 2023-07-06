Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target Decreased by 6.24% to 418.20

The average one-year price target for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) has been revised to 418.20 / share. This is an decrease of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 446.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 292.90 to a high of 735.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.26% from the latest reported closing price of 232.00 / share.

Harbour Energy Maintains 8.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.33%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 19.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harbour Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBR is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 52,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,469K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,453K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 19.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,348K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,461K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 16.68% over the last quarter.

FMCSX - Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund holds 5,066K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,104K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 19.30% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 4,257K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,701K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 20.31% over the last quarter.

