Is Harbour Energy (HBRIY) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (HBRIY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 234 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBRIY's full-year earnings has moved 57.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HBRIY has gained about 37.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 24.3% on average. As we can see, Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Noble Corporation PLC (NE). The stock has returned 60.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Noble Corporation PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 59.2% so far this year, so HBRIY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Noble Corporation PLC, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #159. The industry has moved +51.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR and Noble Corporation PLC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

