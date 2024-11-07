Harbour Energy Expects Narrower FY Production

(RTTNews) - Harbour Energy Plc. (HBR.L) announced on Thursday that the full year 2024 production guidance is expected to be narrowed upwards to 255-265 kboepd, from its previous projection of 250-265 kboepd.

The company reiterated 2024 guidance of $16-17/boe, reflecting the addition of the lower cost Wintershall Dea portfolio and expected higher production in Q4.

Linda Cook, chief executive officer, commented: "We continued to deliver on our strategy through the completion of the Wintershall Dea acquisition and strong operational and financial performance."

