News & Insights

Markets

Harbour Energy Expects Narrower FY Production

November 07, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Harbour Energy Plc. (HBR.L) announced on Thursday that the full year 2024 production guidance is expected to be narrowed upwards to 255-265 kboepd, from its previous projection of 250-265 kboepd.

The company reiterated 2024 guidance of $16-17/boe, reflecting the addition of the lower cost Wintershall Dea portfolio and expected higher production in Q4.

Linda Cook, chief executive officer, commented: "We continued to deliver on our strategy through the completion of the Wintershall Dea acquisition and strong operational and financial performance."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.