Harbour Energy Closes Waldorf Acquisition, Boosts North Sea Portfolio

Harbour Energy plc HBRIY, an U.K.-based exploration and production company, stated that it has completed the acquisition of most of the subsidiaries of Waldorf Energy Partners and Waldorf Production. This implies that the deal, previously announced in December 2025, has been finalized after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals and settling all outstanding creditors' claims related to the acquisition of these subsidiaries. This transaction was valued at $163 million and funded using the company’s available cash and liquidity reserves.

The acquisition of the Waldorf subsidiaries should enable Harbour Energy to expand its footprint and solidify its position in the UK North Sea. The deal is expected to increase HBRIY’s production by nearly 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). It also adds around 35 million boe of proved and probable (2P) reserves to Harbour's portfolio, thereby expanding its resource base.

In addition, the deal will increase Harbour’s operating interest in the Catcher oil field to 90% from the previous 50%. The acquisition also gives the company a 29.5% non-operated stake in the Kraken oil field in the Northern North Sea. This addition extends Harbour's presence in the North Sea, creating a new production hub that is anticipated to support production growth in the region. The transaction is also expected to generate significant operational and financial synergies by combining Waldorf's assets with Harbour’s integrated portfolio in the UK North Sea.

This acquisition is expected to increase HBRIY’s oil-weighted production from the UK North Sea and expand its presence in the region. The addition of 2P reserves extends the production life of its resource base. Moreover, the financial benefits of the transaction include freeing up around $350 million in cash that had been tied up against Waldorf's decommissioning liabilities, supported by Harbour's investment-grade balance sheet. Overall, this deal is expected to support stronger earnings in the future and improve its financial position.

HBRIY’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

HBRIY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Par Pacific Holdings PARR, Valero Energy VLO and FuelCell Energy FCEL. While Par Pacific currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Valero Energy and FuelCell Energy carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Par Pacific Holdings operates an integrated downstream energy business across the United States, with fuel retail operations in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho, refining operations in Hawaii, Wyoming, Washington, and Montana, and a supporting logistics network. Its refineries have a combined crude oil throughput capacity of 219,000 barrels per day and produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, marine fuels, asphalt, and other petroleum products.

Valero Energy is a leading refining player with a robust network of 14 refineries located across the United States, Canada and Peru. The company has a combined high-complexity throughput capacity of 3 million barrels per day, which distinguishes it from other independent refiners. Valero’s refineries have a combined Nelson Complexity Index of 11.5, which implies that they can process a wide variety of feedstock, convert it into higher-value products and shift product yields according to market conditions.

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company that offers scalable, reliable, low-carbon power solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company’s proprietary molten carbonate fuel cell systems generate electricity through an electrochemical process instead of burning fuel, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.

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Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (HBRIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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