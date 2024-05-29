Harbour Energy CFO Invests in Company Shares

Harbour Energy (GB:HBR) has released an update.

Harbour Energy PLC reported that Alexander Krane, the CFO, acquired 4,963.56 shares of the company as part of a Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The transaction, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, reflects an ongoing investment by management in the company’s future. This initial notification complies with the Market Abuse Regulation requirements.

