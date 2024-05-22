Harbour Energy CEO Retains Dividend Shares

Harbour Energy (GB:HBR) has released an update.

Harbour Energy PLC announced that following the final dividend payment on May 22, 2024, CEO Linda Z. Cook received dividend equivalent shares. After selling a portion to cover tax obligations, Cook retained the balance of shares. This transaction is in line with the Market Abuse Regulation disclosure requirements.

