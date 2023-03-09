Harbour Energy announces $200 mln share buyback after cashflow triples

March 09, 2023

March 9 (Reuters) - Harbour Energy HBR.L announced a new share buyback plan worth $200 million on Thursday after its 2022 free cash flow tripled to $2.1 billion, supported by higher oil prices and despite a rise in tax bills.

The British North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer also reiterated its expectations for production and capital expenditure in 2023.

