Harbour Energy announces $200 mln share buyback after cashflow triples

March 9 (Reuters) - Harbour Energy HBR.L announced a new share buyback plan worth $200 million on Thursday after its 2022 free cash flow tripled to $2.1 billion, supported by higher oil prices and despite a rise in tax bills.

The British North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer also reiterated its expectations for production and capital expenditure in 2023.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

