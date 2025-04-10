Harbour BioMed Names Youchen Chen CFO; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - HBM Holdings Limited or Harbour BioMed (HBMHF) Wednesday said that Youchen Chen has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer. Chen will be based in Shanghai and Hong Kong SAR, and report directly to Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Jingsong Wang.

On the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the biopharmaceutical company's stock is trading up 11 percent at HK$ 6.600.

Harbour BioMed said that in his new role, Chen will lead the company into its next stage of strategic growth.

He joined the company in 2023, heading important positions across departments like Investor Relations, Corporate Development, Business Development, and Finance.

Prior to joining Harbour BioMed, Chen served as Chief Financial Officer at a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical startup. He had earlier worked as Vice President at Credit Suisse China Investment Banking and Capital Market team, advising healthcare and technology companies in Greater China on strategic and financing transactions, the company said.

Commenting on the appointment, Jingsong Wang, said, "YC has brought a strong strategic mindset and deep financial expertise to Harbour BioMed. His ability to lead cross-functional initiatives and drive value creation has made a significant impact across the organization. I'm confident that in his new role as Chief Financial Officer, he will continue to strengthen our financial foundation and support our long-term growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.