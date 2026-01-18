Markets

Harbour BioMed Exercises Warrant To Acquire Stake In Spruce Biosciences

January 18, 2026 — 08:03 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Harbour BioMed announced that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it has exercised its warrant to acquire common stock in Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB). As a result of this transaction, Harbour BioMed now holds approximately 3.8% of Spruce's total outstanding shares and about 3.1% of its fully diluted shares.

The warrant was originally issued to Harbour BioMed's subsidiary, along with other minority shareholders of HBM Alpha Therapeutics (HBMAT), a biotechnology company incubated by Harbour BioMed. This issuance was part of a license and collaboration agreement between HBMAT and Spruce. The collaboration is focused on advancing the development of SPR202 (formerly known as HBM9013 by Harbour BioMed), a potent and selective anti-corticotropin-releasing hormone monoclonal antibody designed to treat various disorders, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

