Harbour BioMed Collaborates With Moderna On Nucleic Acid-based Immunotherapies

(RTTNews) - Harbour BioMed said that its subsidiary, Nona Biosciences, has collaborated with Moderna Inc. (MRNA) to focus on discovering and developing nucleic acid-based immunotherapies for select oncology targets using Harbour's proprietary heavy chain only antibody discovery platform (HCAb).

Upon the execution of the agreement, Moderna will be granted an exclusive sub-licensable license to exploit a panel of sequences against multiple targets, derived from the Company's HCAb platform, to develop products using nucleic acids.

Moderna will assume full responsibility for all upcoming development, manufacturing, regulatory, and commercialization activities. Moderna would also be granted an option to obtain an exclusive sub-licensable license to exploit sequences against additional targets.

As per the deal, Nona Biosciences shall receive an upfront payment, and potential milestone payments based on pending achievement of certain regulatory, development, and sales milestones, and tiered royalties.

