Harbour BioMed Collaborates With Lannacheng To Advance Next-Generation Radionuclide Drug Conjugates

December 28, 2025 — 09:12 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Harbour BioMed announced that it has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with Yantai Lannacheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. The partnership will leverage the strengths and resources of both companies to jointly advance the development of next-generation radionuclide drug conjugates or RDCs.

RDCs represent a significant advancement over conventional radiotherapy by using tumor antigen-specific ligands to deliver radionuclides directly to tumor lesions. This targeted approach reduces damage to surrounding healthy tissues. Unlike antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), RDCs also exert cytotoxic effects on neighboring tumor cells and the tumor microenvironment, even when those cells do not express the target antigen. This mechanism offers potential advantages in overcoming tumor heterogeneity and drug resistance, while also enabling theranostics—integrating both diagnosis and treatment.

Harbour BioMed said it has established a strong foundation in antibody discovery and development through its advanced technology platforms. Its proprietary Harbour Mice platform generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both conventional (H2L2) and heavy chain-only (HCAb) formats, eliminating the need for additional engineering or humanization. The HCAb technology produces unique, fully human heavy chain-only antibodies that are approximately half the size of conventional IgGs, offering distinct advantages for next-generation antibody therapeutics.

In the context of RDC development, fully human antibodies—characterized by low immunogenicity, superior tissue penetration, and high specificity and stability—can significantly enhance targeted delivery efficiency. This contributes to improved therapeutic efficacy while reducing drug-related toxicity and side effects, supporting Harbour BioMed's mission to expand innovative treatment options for patients worldwide.

