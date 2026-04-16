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Harbour Biomed Appoints Adam Zong As Its New President

April 16, 2026 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Harbour BioMed (2142.HK,HBMHF), a biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced the appointment of Adam Zong as its new President.

Zong brings more than 20 years of global biopharma leadership experience.

Zong joins from Arc Nouvel Clinical Development Consulting where he served as Principal Consultant

On the Hongkong Stock Exchange, shares of Harbour closed Thursday's regular trading 2.14 percent higher at HK$14.790

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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