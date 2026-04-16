Harbour Biomed Appoints Adam Zong As Its New President

(RTTNews) - Harbour BioMed (2142.HK,HBMHF), a biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced the appointment of Adam Zong as its new President.

Zong brings more than 20 years of global biopharma leadership experience.

Zong joins from Arc Nouvel Clinical Development Consulting where he served as Principal Consultant

On the Hongkong Stock Exchange, shares of Harbour closed Thursday's regular trading 2.14 percent higher at HK$14.790

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