Harbour BioMed And Kelun-Biotech Gain NMPA IND Approval For HBM7575/SKB575 In Astham

(RTTNews) - Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) and Kelun-Biotech (6990.HK) announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for HBM7575/SKB575, a long-acting bispecific antibody co-developed by the two companies, for the treatment of asthma.

Disease Context

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition affecting an estimated 300 million people worldwide, with prevalence continuing to rise. Despite the availability of therapies such as inhaled corticosteroids and bronchodilators, many patients experience persistent symptoms, frequent exacerbations, and reduced quality of life. This underscores the need for more effective, long-acting treatments that address underlying disease mechanisms.

About HBM7575/SKB575

HBM7575/SKB575 is a bispecific antibody targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) and an undisclosed antigen. By blocking TSLP-mediated signaling and simultaneously inhibiting the second target, the therapy aims to achieve broader control of inflammation compared to single-target approaches. It has been engineered for longer dosing intervals and convenient subcutaneous administration. Preclinical data suggest a human half-life supporting dosing intervals of more than three months, positioning it as a potential best-in-class therapy.

Development Progress

The IND approval for asthma follows the recent first participant dosing in a Phase 1 clinical study of HBM7575/SKB575 for atopic dermatitis, marking two major indications cleared for clinical development. Harbour BioMed's CEO Dr. Jingsong Wang noted that the company looks forward to executing its clinical plan and exploring the full potential of the molecule to redefine treatment paradigms for chronic immune-mediated conditions.

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