Harbour Asset Management Invests in Freightways

Harbour Asset Management Limited has acquired a 5.344% stake in Freightways Group Limited, holding over 9.5 million ordinary shares. This move highlights Harbour’s strategic interest in Freightways, potentially influencing market dynamics for the company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects significant institutional interest.

