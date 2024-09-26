Harbour Announces EUR 700 Mln Of 3.830% Senior Notes Due 2029, EUR 900 Mln Of 4.357% Notes Due 2032

(RTTNews) - Harbour Energy plc (HBR.L) said that its subsidiary, Wintershall Dea Finance B.V., priced an offering of 700 million euros in aggregate principal amount of 3.830% senior notes due 2029 and 900 million euros in aggregate principal amount of 4.357% senior notes due 2032.

Harbour plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay and cancel the $1.5 billion bridge facility utilised for the Wintershall Dea acquisition which completed on 3 September 2024, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about 3 October 2024.

