Harbor’s All-Weather Commodity ETF Draws Institutional Buy as Inflation Lingers

Key Points

The estimated trade value stands at $4.14 million, and position increased increased by 158,852 shares

Quarter-end position value rose by $4.93 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movements

Change represents 0.51% of 13F reportable assets under management

The fund holds 602,939 shares valued at $14.96 million post-trade

HGER now accounts for 1.83% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a January 8, 2026, SEC filing, INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 158,852 shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF, increasing its position to 602,939 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average fourth-quarter 2025 closing price, was $4.14 million. The quarter-end value of the stake rose by $4.93 million, reflecting both new purchases and price appreciation.

What else to know

This was a buy, bringing the HGER stake to 1.83% of the fund’s 13F assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

VYM: $71.95 million (8.8% of AUM)

VUG: $69.14 million (8.5% of AUM)

JAAA: $68.77 million (8.4% of AUM)

CGXU: $55.86 million (6.8% of AUM)

VOE: $47.99 million (5.9% of AUM)

As of January 8, 2026, shares were priced at $25.40, up 22.1% over the past year, with 4.63 percentage points of alpha versus the S&P 500

The ETF’s annual dividend yield is 6.9%; it is 6.34% below its 52-week high

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 1.44 billion Price (as of market close 1/8/26) $25.40 Dividend yield 7.1% 1-year total return 22.12%

ETF snapshot

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF offers institutional investors a systematic approach to commodity investing, emphasizing inflation sensitivity and liquidity. The fund leverages a proprietary framework to dynamically adjust portfolio weights, particularly for gold, in response to changing inflationary environments. HGER's structure is designed to maximize tax efficiency and operational simplicity for U.S. investors.

Its Investment strategy targets diversified exposure to commodities most sensitive to U.S. CPI, using a rules-based approach to select and weight futures contracts.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF's portfolio composition includes at least 15 of the 24 most liquid commodity futures, with a dynamic gold allocation adjusted by a proprietary scarcity debasement indicator.

The fund structure uses excess return swaps through a Cayman Islands subsidiary, with quarterly rebalancing and no K-1s for investors.

What this transaction means for investors

When professional advisors add to a commodities ETF, it usually signals a portfolio decision rather than a market call. Inspiration Wealth Advisors’ latest filing shows exactly that kind of move with the Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF. The move reflects how some advisors are approaching inflation risk: not by timing commodities, but by using rules-based exposure as part of long-term portfolio construction.

HGER is not built to chase commodity price swings. Its strategy uses a quantitative index to select and weight liquid commodity futures based on their sensitivity to U.S. inflation. Energy does not dominate by default, and gold exposure adjusts dynamically rather than sitting as a static hedge. The structure is designed to respond to shifting inflation pressures, not to predict where prices go next. More importantly, it delivers this exposure through an ETF wrapper that avoids the tax complexity investors often associate with commodity funds.

For investors, HGER’s appeal lies in its ability to change the feel of a portfolio during uncertain, inflationary periods. When stocks and bonds struggle to offset one another, having exposure that responds differently to price pressures can matter more than incremental return. In that role, HGER functions less as a tactical allocation and more as a supporting layer built for uneven market environments.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks, bonds, or commodities.

13F reportable assets: Assets that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed $100 million in U.S. securities.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets managed by an investment firm or fund.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark, indicating value added by active management.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Futures contracts: Legal agreements to buy or sell a specific asset at a predetermined price on a future date.

Liquidity: The ease with which an asset can be quickly bought or sold without significantly affecting its price.

Excess return swaps: Derivative contracts that provide returns above a benchmark, often used for efficient exposure to certain assets.

Cayman Islands subsidiary: An offshore company structure used by funds to achieve tax efficiency and access certain investment strategies.

K-1 tax forms: U.S. tax documents issued by partnerships, often avoided by some fund structures for investor simplicity.

Quarterly rebalancing: Adjusting a portfolio's holdings every three months to maintain target allocations or strategies.

