HarborOne Bank Employee Stock Ownership Trust Updates Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

Fintel reports that HarborOne Bank Employee Stock Ownership Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.51MM shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE). This represents 9.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.54MM shares and 8.67% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.56% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HarborOne Bancorp is $15.47. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 9.56% from its latest reported closing price of $14.12.

The projected annual revenue for HarborOne Bancorp is $163MM, a decrease of 18.88%. The projected annual EPS is $1.05, an increase of 6.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in HarborOne Bancorp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HONE is 0.1201%, an increase of 23.4065%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 32,640K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,915,013 shares representing 10.69% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,144,928 shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230,086 shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 14.95% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,056,773 shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150,073 shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 0.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,369,005 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368,579 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 1.47% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,000,322 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094,849 shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 3.70% over the last quarter.

HarborOne Bancorp Declares $0.07 Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp said on December 21, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $14.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.51%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 2.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=121).

The current dividend yield is 1.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

HarborOne Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 26 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through 'HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to its Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey and Florida and is licensed to lend in four additional states.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.