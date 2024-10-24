News & Insights

HarborOne Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 10c, consensus 19c

October 24, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Reports Q3 tangible book value per share $11.88. Reports Q3 net charge-offs .02%. “I am pleased to see continued margin expansion coupled with an almost $90 million increase in client deposits. Our balance sheet is positioned for margin improvement from declining cost of funds enabled by lower market interest rates,” said Joseph F. Casey, president and CEO.

